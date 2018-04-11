LETTERS: Maintenance trails in comparison

Editor:
Why are Green Timbers Urban Forest trails in this condition (photos above), when the trails in Sunnyside Acres Urban Fores are magnificently maintained?
Dennis Hutton, Surrey
Letter-writer addresses varying conditions of urban parks at either end of Surrey
Editor:
