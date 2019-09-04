LETTERS: Local issues only, please

Editor:

Re: Familiar topic and tone, Aug. 23 letters.

Currently Canada is building up to a federal election in October. Many of us are very concerned with the state of our Canadian government and what would appear some very dishonest people governing, including our ‘leader’ – albeit, I may be experiencing that a little differently than some.

One of the things I enjoy about publications like the Peace Arch News is the articles, information and letters generally deal with local information, issues and people.

Granted, it occasionally drifts into federal topics that usually have a bearing on our local communities. Community newspapers are often affectionately referred to as the ‘local rag.’

I don’t understand why PAN has seen fit to print a letter dealing with the US president visiting two states that recently experienced mass murders and the letter writer’s perception of those visits.

What do the writer’s view of the US president have to do with those of us living locally? If we want information or to hear someone’s ideas on the USA or its president there are countless national publications/broadcasts we can access to get it – ad nauseam.

PAN, stick to local issues including a touch of Canada, and its leader who also seems to need an ‘ego bolster’, often using the ‘adulation’ of his followers to serve that purpose.

His policies and actions affect us far more than the US president visiting Ohio and Texas.

Dave Kent, Surrey