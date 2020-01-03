Letters: ‘Letters a beautiful gift from your father’

Editor, The News:
Re: 50 letters: The story of Douglas and Margaret.
I have just read today’s newspaper and felt I had to contact you.
Your story about your grandparents is, I have to say, one of the most moving stories I have ever read.
It really touched my heart, and actually moved me to tears.
How wonderful to receive such a beautiful gift from your father on Christmas Day.
I would give anything to have letters written by my grandparents or my parents, during wartime.
Thank you so much for sharing the story and photos with your readers.
I certainly hope those letters get passed on to your children one day and stay in your family forever.
Nicola Springford
Maple Ridge
Â
@MapleRidgeNewsnewsroom@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter