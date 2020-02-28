LETTERS: Legal agreements ‘conveniently ignored’

Editor:

In the ‘open letter to Premier John Horgan’ from Phil Harrison, he says so much about the acceptance of ‘Indigenous people’s decisions on any development proposals.’

However, Mr. Harrison conveniently ignores the decisions and legal agreements signed by 20 ‘elected’ First Nations councils along the approved route.

These councils are led by younger people who recognize the importance of the economic spin-offs from the natural gas pipeline to the future welfare of their people.

Last week, 200 Indigenous members gathered in Houston, B.C. to tell the protesters that this issue “is none of their business.”

They have negotiated in good faith with governments and TC Energy and support the pipeline.

The hereditary chiefs do not recognize the decisions of their elected councils and hate to see their power being eroded.

They would rather continue the paternalistic traditions of the Wet’suwet’en (which is the source of their power), ignore the decisions of their elected councils and have their people continue to live on (subsidies) from Ottawa.

Times change – no matter what culture you live in – and the hereditary chiefs have to show the wisdom to accept this change and direct it for the benefit of their people.

Wayne G. Mercer, South Surrey

