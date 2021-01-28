LETTERS: ‘Leftover’ vaccine could be allocated to local seniors

Editor:

Re: ‘A kick in the teeth’, Jan. 21

Regarding the purported jumping of the queue by an administrator and two family members for COVID-19 vaccination, states that end-of-day reconstituted vaccine was simply being used up by these individuals rather than letting the doses go to waste.

Would it not be possible, and preferable, for Fraser Health to compile a volunteer list of seniors prepared (at the drop of a hat) to present themselves for vaccination, when such doses are anticipated?

Surely, there are a lot of us who would be prepared to come and wait in our vehicles, on the off-chance of getting those shots. Remember, the age cut off for early-group vaccination is age 80.

But U.S. experience has shown that COVID-19 death rates for those of us ages 75-79 approaches 15 per cent, dropping precipitously to less than five per cent for ages 65-74.

Please give the vaccinations to those at high risk. Where do I sign up?

Anthony Walter, Surrey

