LETTERS: Langley student concerned about impending effects of vaping

Dear Editor,

In the latest study on vaping, they found a lung disease that ties in to vaping. If you vape you have an 89 per cent chance of catching this lung disease and the side effects are the following: headache, black tongue, allergies, chest pain, breathing problems, etc.

My opinion on both vaping and the serious lung disease you can get if you vape is I personally think you shouldn’t vape. That’s because of all the bad chemicals in the vape itself and all the diseases you can get if you vape, one of which is lung disease that can cause some serious damage to your body. I do think on day there will be a cure for these terrible diseases.

Colton E.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.