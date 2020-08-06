LETTERS: Kindness of strangers appreciated after ‘spectacular’ fall

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Editor:

On July 11, I had the misfortune to trip on an uneven portion of sidewalk near Semiahmoo Library.

My fall was spectacular. And painful. Very kind passersby came to my aid.

A young mom with an infant in a stroller came forward with her babe’s receiving blanket to stem some bleeding. She offered to stay with me until other help arrived.

I do not know her name, but I have been blessed by her goodness. My grateful thanks to her.

A second Good Samaritan – Jeremiah – also came forward to offer assistance and wait with me after calling 911.

He kindly phoned my daughter with information, more than once as the fire truck and the ambulance folk were arriving on the scene. As well he contacted us later to check on how it went.

Blessed also by this kind young gentleman for taking his time and concern for a lady who now must acknowledge that she is no longer young.

Caring and efficient service by the firemen and the ambulance attendants rounded out my journey to PAH for more of the same.

The kindness of strangers is essential for a truly civil society.

With gratitude,

Dorothy Randall, South Surrey

