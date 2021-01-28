LETTERS: Keystone cancellation opens door to stop U.S. coal shipments

Editor:

The new U.S. president, Joe Biden, plans to shut down oil being piped from Alberta to, and through, the USA over the global warming issue.

Meanwhile, as a resident of White Rock, I watch thousands of tons of U.S. thermal coal travel along the BNSF railway to be shipped to China. Is this not as big a concern to global warming? Therefore, it begs the question, why do our provincial NDP and Green parties continue to allow this?

It seems an excellent time to use the American global warming concerns to halt the thermal coal rail shipments through our communities.

Our federal government needs to step up to the plate as well if, indeed, President Biden carries through with this policy.

Dennis Smith, White Rock

Peace Arch News