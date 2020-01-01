LETTERS: Keep second gym, don’t reassign cardiac program classes

Editor:

In response to several letters, Fraser Health has said they are not cancelling the program.

This is true, they wish to continue with phases 2 and 3 (intake program) of the cardiac rehab program, but discontinue Phase 4.

Phases 2 and 3 are held in the Vine Street Centre, phase 4 is presently held in two gyms at the Horst and Emily Werner Centre. Phase 4 is supervised by an exercise specialist (kinesiologist), lasts for 90 minutes and is for cardiac rehabilitation for people who have participated in phases 2 and 3.

Phase 1 is time spent in the hospital for those who have experienced a heart incident (angiogram, bypass, valve replacement, pacemaker, defibrillator).

At present, Fraser Health has cancelled the second gym in the H-E W Centre and rescheduled the 266 cardiac rehab participants.

In order to accommodate the loss of the second gym, these participants were arbitrarily rescheduled, some from morning classes to late afternoon or evening.

This has created considerable angst in all 266 participants.

As a participant involved in the phase 4 program, I urge FH to keep open the second gym in the H-E W Centre, allowing the 266 participants to continue in their 2019 assigned classes.

Sharon Williams, South Surrey