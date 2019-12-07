LETTERS: Keep drug dealing out of the neighbourhood

Re: ‘Fortress-like’ fence keeping Victoria and BC Housing divided (vicnews.com)

The newspaper recently published a story about the city’s concern over a too-high fortress-like fence on Pandora Avenue, which apparently flouts a city bylaw.

Hang the esthetics: The fence on Pandora Avenue was erected to prevent drug dealers from continuing to ply their trade.

There is a depression along that walkway, which had become a favourite spot where dealers could conduct their illicit business in private.

As a neighbour, I regularly attended meetings with BC Housing, the Portland Hotel Association and civic authorities, begging them to address this problem. They did, and now someone is objecting?

I urge council to permit this variance and do its best to keep drug dealing out of our neighbourhood.

Anne Moon

Victoria