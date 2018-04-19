LETTERS: It’s about people feeding their families

Re: Float pollution at Whiffin Spit (Letters, April 18)

I am a regular at Whiffin Spit. I find it frustrating that people move here expecting a picturesque town with no signs of life.

Sooke is a tourist town but it’s also a town with residents; residents who need to feed their families and make a living.

The people of Sooke have been fishing and setting crab traps in the water for many, many years. I am disgusted by the letter writer’s callous disregard for people feeding their families.

I’m sure the tourists understand they aren’t coming to a ghost town and expect to see signs of life. In fact, fishing and setting crab traps is something tourists love to do.

Morgan Michelle

Sooke