Editor:

I would like to express my thanks to White Rock city councillors for their decision to allow dogs on the boardwalk by the sea.

It has been a pleasure in and of itself to see all the dogs, large and small, furry and sleek, young and aged.

Additionally, it may have had the unexpected benefit of keeping the ubiquitous geese off the walkway this winter.

Certainly, I slipped less often on their droppings and I am very glad of that.

Michell Huot Surrey, BC

