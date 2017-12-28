Close up man note memo in book for business analysis

LETTERS: Irony on the front page

The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

The ALR has refused the application to build a permanent residence for those needing shelter, healing and a new way of life at Woodwynn Farms. Instead, the residents have to live in cold RVs. Central Saanich has declared that the electricity on the farm is not safe so people cannot occupy the RVs, use the washrooms or the greenhouse, because they are at “Life Safety Risk”.

Central Saanich Council and the ALR seem determined to refuse every application (made by Richard Leblanc of Woodwynn Farms) to improve the lives of people who have addictions and who were living on the streets.

And what is their “Life Safety Risk” at being addicted and living on the street?

The other story is that of Evergreen Medicinal Supply Inc. building 21 greenhouses on 70 acres which the company is buying from the Stanhope Farm.

Good agricultural land is going to be covered (following approval from Central Saanich Council) in sand and gravel to build permanent greenhouses and office space. Not for medicinal marijuana, but for recreational use.

Now, I ask you; compare a residence to provide safe shelter to those living a healing life on a working farm (which survives on fund raising) to 21 greenhouses in a project estimated to be worth “$500 million”.

Judith Atkin

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Next story
Editorial: Looking back on 2017

Just Posted

Impaired drivers removed from road

 

LETTER: RCMP made the right call

  • 14 hours ago

 

A love of writing

  • 14 hours ago

 

Medical Services Plan premium cuts start Jan. 1, 2018

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

    Letter-writer says homeowners are not following the rules and clearing sidwalks

  • Editorial: Looking back on 2017

    It was a year filled with disasters, but also with the strength of people and community

  • LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

    On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

  • EDITORIAL: Any time is good for resolution

    Remember The Book of Lists?

  • LETTERS: Irony on the front page

    The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

  • Walter Volovsek: Retrospectives – Concrete Variations 4

    A very sophisticated system of concrete transfer was designed by Cominco engineers

  • LETTER: Democracy brings bewildering results

    Proportional representation around the world has some bewildering mechanisms, most of which result in coalitions with tiny interest groups exercising power even when their agenda runs counter to that of the government. Forty-nine per cent of voters may have their wishes denied or countermanded by a mere handful of legislative members. Setting a minimum voting percentage, for example 3.25 per cent as in Israel, has led to as many as 10 parties in the Knesset. Israelis vote for a party and the party chooses its representatives. So, democracy has many faces.