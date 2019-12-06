LETTERS: Increased wage proposal for council is preposterous

I am unsure how Victoria council will go about awarding itself a preposterous 50 per cent increase in remuneration but I, for one, am very much against it.

Councillors already receive above average compensation.

The main proposer, Coun. Ben Issit, seems to forget the purpose behind this voluntary position, which is to serve the City of Victoria and its citizens by gathering their problems and presenting them onward to the appropriate section of the city’s large and well-paid staff for advice, direction and remedial efforts. That is their job, not his.

Unfortunately, some of the city staff seem more inclined to pander to the whims and vagaries of some councillors instead of doing their job in a proper fashion, resulting in inadequate action based on opinions, not facts. This is something that Mayor Helps should vigorously discourage.

If Mr. Issit needs 60 hours to accomplish his tasks, it might mean that he is not doing a proper job and should perhaps step down to allow a more competent person to take over. He must also be short changing whoever finances his normal occupation, if there is one.

We must hope that common sense and decency prevails and Mr. Issit and his left-wing cronies are not allowed to bulldoze this outrageous motion through council.

M. Lewis

Victoria