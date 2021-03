Editor: This major initiative needs to be properly processed with the electorate

Editor:

My wife and I are long-term residents of Surrey. I oppose the formation of a municipal police force to replace the RCMP. A referendum should be done concurrent with the next municipal election in 2022.

It is very disturbing to see our mayor blocking all attempts to have this major initiative properly processed with the electorate.

Peter Ufford, Surrey

