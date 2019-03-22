LETTERS: In support of student climate strikers

Re: “The problem with fixing blame”

Great letter from Art Joyce. I agree — bravo to the kids demonstrating about climate change, but be careful about laying blame. I used to tell my kids to fix the problem, not the blame. These kids are doing what they can to fix the problem.

Tia Leschke

Winlaw

Re: “Students skip classes for climate action“

I’m a parent. Rampant, intense forest fire due to climate change and the fact that we have solutions to curb climate change are the reasons I am supporting this strike. For my child to have a future, I need policies in place that put environment before profit.

Sharon Inkpen

Nelson