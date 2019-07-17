LETTERS: Iconic white rock deserves more respect

Editor:

Editor:

White Rock icon or beach ‘plaything?’

After years of watching our beloved rock used as a climbing adventure experience, I wonder if the city is interested in making it more than just that.

My question arises from what I see as disrespectful abuse of the historic piece of rock, which was cast onto this location at the end of the ice age by monstrous glaciers that left their mark as they dissolved into the land.

How many pieces of large driftwood, dangerously leaned up against the rock, are we going to allow to be used as climbing ramps for everyone from children to adults, potentially creating a serious injury – or worse – for an unexpected ‘thrill seeker’ who falls from the top of what can be a slippery surface under certain conditions.

I am the first to agree that this is not exactly Stonehenge, but it does have significance for our town as it is the specific reason we call ourselves White Rock.

I think it should be given a modicum of respect for what it represents and afforded respite from the endless wood logs propped up against it and the general abuse it experiences from residents and tourists alike.

How about a brand-new and more prominent information board located beside it that fully explains the history and the legend of what this piece of ancient granite is all about and where it came from? In addition, how about removing all available-sized logs that could be used as climbing tools and eliminate the risk of serious injury?

I’m sure there are those who might say, “Stop being a killjoy.” But in response, I would argue that this rock deserves more than being a playground climbing apparatus and being undermined esthetically by having unsightly logs piled up against it.

It is the subject of both myth and First Nations history and deserves better treatment, I believe, starting with a brand-new paint job.

What’s in a name? Everything, especially if you’re a place named after a 468-ton piece of granite.

Michael King, White Rock

