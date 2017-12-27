LETTERS: How else to handle critics

Editor: If I may, I'd like to express some positive feedback to council and mayor for the holidays.

Editor:

If I may, I’d like to express some positive feedback to council and mayor for the holidays.

In defence of Mayor Wayne Baldwin and council, I’d like to ask the sport politicos of White Rock to apply for the job of mayor to see how that would go.

He is a bit patriarchal – how else to handle childish and petty outbursts at open meetings? They can’t waste time.

Many people want all the upgrades without tax increases, or expect perfection – i.e garbage collection, pure water instantly.

This isn’t a perfect world.

Lisa Marie Gillis, White Rock

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care
Next story
LETTER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 11 hours ago

 

Fire crews respond to crash at Fairview

 

Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

 

Homeless on Hastings volunteers feed hungry, one sandwich at a time

 

Most Read

  • Editorial: Looking back on 2017

    It was a year filled with disasters, but also with the strength of people and community

  • Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

    Letter-writer says homeowners are not following the rules and clearing sidwalks

  • LETTERS: Irony on the front page

    The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

  • EDITORIAL: Any time is good for resolution

    Remember The Book of Lists?

  • LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

    On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

  • LETTER: Democracy brings bewildering results

    Proportional representation around the world has some bewildering mechanisms, most of which result in coalitions with tiny interest groups exercising power even when their agenda runs counter to that of the government. Forty-nine per cent of voters may have their wishes denied or countermanded by a mere handful of legislative members. Setting a minimum voting percentage, for example 3.25 per cent as in Israel, has led to as many as 10 parties in the Knesset. Israelis vote for a party and the party chooses its representatives. So, democracy has many faces.

  • BUCHOLTZ: Time to plan Surrey’s new hospital is long past

    And whichever site is chosen, it needs to be somewhere central, not in North Surrey or South Surrey