LETTERS: How about a trial period for smokers and skateboarders?

Editor:

Kudos to the bylaw officers who have diligently tried for a long time to educate citizens about the no dogs bylaw on the pier, promenade and beach.

A pox on the city who, in their wisdom, have compromised our safety and enjoyment by canceling bylaw 1959 for the benefit of a few.

WWE and UFC fans can now add DDF (Daily Dog Fights) to their entertainment schedule.

When replacing existing signs, ensure the new ones include the number of dogs per person or dog walker, length of leash, if deemed appropriate, etc.

Now that you have appeased the dog folks, there are three more rules posted on the signs – No Bikes, No Skateboards and No Smoking. Now, these people are few but you must also consider their feelings in the same manner. Are you planning a six-month test, trial or evaluation of their needs? Those rules, too, are for our safety and enjoyment.

Al MacLellan, Surrey