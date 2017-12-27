Alfonso Gagliano, former Canadian public works minister, testifies at the Gomery Commission in 2005. (Dimitrios Papadopoulos / QuebecPress.com)

LETTERS: High time to honour their oaths

Editor: Re: Low rode to higher ground, Dec. 15 letters.

Editor:

Re: Low rode to higher ground, Dec. 15 letters.

I agree with letter-writer Ken Calder that successive governments in Ottawa have failed to display trust and integrity.

It is not surprising that only 38.2 per cent of eligible voters turned out to cast a ballot in the recent byelection (Liberals return after 64-year-drought, Dec. 13).

There is no doubt that elected members of Parliament dating back to the mid-1990s have taken the oath of office and have subsequently committed numerous breaches of ethics and even criminal offences. As a result, the voting public has lost the trust and confidence in our MPs.

The last two governments in Ottawa have not taken a lesson from the previous government in power for two terms, beginning in the mid-1990s. The “sponsorship scandal” perpetrated by the Liberal government under prime minister Jean Chrétien was the worst example of corruption and fraud in Canadian history. The RCMP investigation lasted for over 10 years and alleged that several million dollars in kickbacks and benefits were received by the Liberal party on contracts awarded which defrauded the federal government.

Charges of fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime were laid. High ranking liberals were convicted and some received jail terms. One business man received $6 million for little or no work done.

The Gomery Commission was subsequently called by prime minister Paul Martin in February 2004 after a report by the auditor general found unexplainable irregularities in the program. The commission took almost two years for the final report with a cost to taxpayers of over $60 million. Gomery concluded that the prime minister shared blame for the mismanagement of the program.

Shortly after the Conservatives took power in 2006, a Conservative MP remarked that the ‘sponsorship scandal’ shocked Canadians and eroded their confidence in the federal government, adding it’s ironic to see the Conservatives involved in a scandal of their own with the Senate.

It’s time that all members of Parliament and the Senate honoured their oath of office and restored public confidence.

Bill Parrott, Surrey

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on housing, child care
Next story
LETTER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Just Posted

Rudolph Abram Dyck

  • 10 hours ago

 

How Surrey honoured Canada 150 in 2017

  • 18 hours ago

 

2017 in Review: June

 

North Cowichan limits use of fireworks

 

Most Read

  • Editorial: Looking back on 2017

    It was a year filled with disasters, but also with the strength of people and community

  • Letter: Kelowna’s sidewalk clearing plan not working

    Letter-writer says homeowners are not following the rules and clearing sidwalks

  • LETTERS: Irony on the front page

    The front page of the Wednesday, December 20 News Review has two stories side by side that present the reader with the irony in decision making.

  • EDITORIAL: Any time is good for resolution

    Remember The Book of Lists?

  • LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

    On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

  • LETTER: Democracy brings bewildering results

    Proportional representation around the world has some bewildering mechanisms, most of which result in coalitions with tiny interest groups exercising power even when their agenda runs counter to that of the government. Forty-nine per cent of voters may have their wishes denied or countermanded by a mere handful of legislative members. Setting a minimum voting percentage, for example 3.25 per cent as in Israel, has led to as many as 10 parties in the Knesset. Israelis vote for a party and the party chooses its representatives. So, democracy has many faces.

  • BUCHOLTZ: Time to plan Surrey’s new hospital is long past

    And whichever site is chosen, it needs to be somewhere central, not in North Surrey or South Surrey