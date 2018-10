Editor:

Re: Stranger took time to help, Oct. 12 letters.

A friend made me aware of the above-noted letter to the editor.

To Gerry, it was an absolute honour to be able to be there for a fellow soldier – I was army, too, a million years ago and I’m a nurse now. You definitely don’t owe me anything. I’m just happy I didn’t have to do anything and that you’re OK!

Erik Fack, Surrey