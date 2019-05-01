LETTERS: Gun editorial was off the mark

Editor:

Re: Violence hitting close to home, April 24

I think you were slightly off the mark in your editorial.

The two recent shooting in the Interior are aberrations and, although horrifying, not are the significant issue. Guns in the hands of criminals who do not respect the laws of the land are the real problem.

First we have to catch them with a gun.

The search and seizure laws need to be changed to allow the police to go after those individuals who they know possess illegal firearms.

The second is to make it hurt. Get caught with an illegal gun: go to jail – for a long time (and forfeit property).

The vast majority of law-abiding Canadians would support such measures.

Phil Winch, White Rock