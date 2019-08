Editor:

Re: Flying the Pride flag at city hall, I am in favour with a slight addition – all groups, with the exception of bigots, be encouraged to fly their flags at city hall at a per diem rate of $5,000 per day, payable in advance.

I believe this will separate the “true believers” from the “free riders,” and may make a small dint in our excessive taxes.

Garry McIntosh, White Rock