LETTERS: Group voting makes us lazy

Editor:

Re: Diversity of voices serves democracy best, March 21.

As always, columnist Frank Bucholtz gave us a well-put-together article in PAN.

When I read Surrey Community Alliance president’s press release saying Surrey First’s hold on Surrey was wrong (Two new civic parties for Surrey, March 9), I wondered why we should think his group of candidates would be any different.

For one thing, I believe group candidates make voters lazy. Instead of checking out individual candidates, it would be all too easy to just put a cross against members of a group.

Perhaps with two groups of candidates voters may do more checking for themselves. I hope so.

We do not need more of the same with a different name.

Alison Smith, Surrey