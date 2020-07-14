LETTERS: Greater Victoria needs a new government model

In the July 2020 edition of the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria newsletter there is a call for to "fundamentally reform the municipal government."

This leads into the fact that there are too many individual municipalities, mayors, and councillors in the Greater Victoria area. We have a far greater number of people per capita in the governing bodies than most other cities in Canada.

In this time of reduced taxes due mainly to the ongoing pandemic, we have an opportunity and an obligation to taxpayers to correct this situation. I realize that there are many people with a vested interest in keeping the status quo, but we must face the fact that we are now living in a different world.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Victoria News