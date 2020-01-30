LETTERS: Good luck using 160 Street shoulder

A sign alerts drivers to the possible presence of horses, cyclists and pedestrians on 160 Street near 32 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Editor:

Re: Walkers, cyclists play second fiddle to cars, Jan. 10, column.

For a long time I have wanted to share my favourite Surrey road sign.When driving on 32 Avenue, turn south on 160 Street.

There is a large hill ahead, a big ditch on the west side, a narrow shoulder between the driving lane and the ditch. And there is a big yellow diamond-shaped sign that reads: Multi Use Shoulder: Horses, Cyclists & Pedestrians.

Good luck to any creature who has to try using the shoulder of the road here.

Ann Thiessen, Surrey