LETTERS: Gold pan hijacking my first complaint on city change in over 80 years

I came to Quesnel in 1938 so have been here a while and have seen many changes

Quesnel’s gold pan was moved to its new, downtown location overnight on July 22, 2020. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Editor:

I came to Quesnel in 1938 so have been here a while and have seen many changes.

One of my sons is a team roper and travels all over B.C. and Alberta and, sometimes, in the U.S.

One day we were talking about Quesnel and he said, in his ravels, he found Quesnel to be one of the most attractive places he’d seen.

READ MORE: Quesnel gold pan moved to new downtown location some time overnight

I had never thought much about that so started paying attention and, you know, he’s right.

Then came the gold pan: so well done, so appropriate, so eye catching from either direction.

Then came the hijacking of the gold pan to a bad location to be seen by a few.

This is the first time I have ever complained about change, but I think I have a good reason.

Don Glassford

Quesnel

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer