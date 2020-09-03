LETTERS: Giving away freedoms and liberties for false sense of security

I would like to thank Pat Humphries for an amazing letter to the editor

Editor:

Re: Two views on value of masks, letters, Aug. 27

I would like to thank Pat Humphries for an amazing letter to the editor.

Thank you for speaking the truth. We are indeed (willingly) giving away our freedoms and liberties for a false sense of security and safety. I have three questions for your readers:

1) If social distancing works, why do we need masks?

2) If masks work, why do we need to social distancing?

3) If both social distancing and masks work, why are we locking down our economy?

Something to ponder.

Brian Haley, White Rock

