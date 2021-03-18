LETTERS: Fraser Health vaccination priorities need to be investigated

Editor:

I am writing to express my shock and anger upon hearing that Fraser Health decided that workers in a glass shop are more important than workers in independent care residences.

My mother lives in an independent residence and has now been advised that she is in lockdown again, due to a worker being tested positive for COVID-19. My mother has been vaccinated, but the staff who assist her and deliver her meals have not.

This deserves an investigation to determine who made this decision and why. Fraser Health needs to be held accountable.

Neil Floyd, Surrey

