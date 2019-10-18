LETTERS: Fraser crossing tunnel mystifies

Editor:

So Andrew Weaver has quit theBC Greens/NDP coalition. None too soon for my liking.

Where was he when the choice of an eight-lane tunnel was favoured over a 10-lane bridge?

And he is an environmentally concerned individual? He has underwhelmed me.

While this tunnel is constructed and beyond, when it is completed, what route is Mr. Weaver suggesting the Fraser River salmon take to return to their spawning grounds?

And is there any opportunity provided for cyclists to use this tunnel?

A tunnel selection is beyond my comprehension.

And the silence around the decision is deafening.

Margaret Boon, Surrey