LETTERS: Former Mountie’s letter should be required reading for Surrey’s MLAs

Editor:

RCMP Asst. Cmsr. Macintyre’s letter should be compulsory reading for Surrey’s NDP MLAs and especially Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Mr. Farnworth, after all, approved Safe Surrey’s application to replace the RCMP with no majority mandate to do so, no business case and no obvious motivation.

Given all of that, why did Mr. Farnworth choose to place the might of the New Democratic government of British Columbia behind the application? It is time for Premier Horgan to show the same leadership as he has in dealing with the coronavirus crisis and rescind the replacement approval and order a referendum to be held in conjunction with next year’s municipal election.

That way, democracy for Surrey’s voters will be served and Safe Surrey will have ample opportunity to present their case in the matter.

David Peelo, Surrey

Peace Arch News