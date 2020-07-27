LETTERS: Food trucks a problem for lagoon

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing. (File photo)

Re: Human behaviour likely to deter birds from Esquimalt Lagoon, survey suggests.

It is evident from the article and the survey conducted by Birds Canada that people, trash, plastic, and dogs not on leashes are the problem.

Vehicle traffic is not the problem. Why then does the Colwood council support food trucks conducting business on the beachfront? Food trucks attract people and trash.

With the closure of the Juan de Fuca arena until the spring of 2021, perhaps the food trucks could move to that location and give the Lagoon a rest.

Margaret Eastman

Colwood

