LETTERS: Fly government flags only, please

Editor:

City politicians should not indulge in flag flying, at their whim and fancy, to placate special-interest groups, whoever they are.

The only flags that represent this city are the Canada, British Columbia and City of White Rock flags, and the only ones that should be raised at City Hall, because it is a government building and these flags represent everybody.

This, again, shows that White Rock council is bereft of intelligent judgment and of where elected officials’ responsibilities lie, and that responsibility is not to trivialize the sanctity of real flags.

Alec Pont, Surrey