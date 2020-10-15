LETTERS: Flu vaccine should be free to all British Columbians

'I expect that there are a number of people who do not get the flu shot because of the cost'

Editor:

John Horgan has promised that the COVID-19 vaccine (when it becomes available) will be provided free to all British Columbians and I agree with that plan.

However, I think that it would be even better if the influenza vaccine were free to everybody in the province, particularly this year.

I expect that there are a number of people who do not get the flu shot because of the cost.

If it were free to everybody, there would probably be a much better uptake, which may decrease the rate of illness this winter.

It has been stated that if a person gets the flu as well as COVID-19, their illness will be much more severe and will place a heavy burden on the health care system. I believe that free influenza vaccines would be a cost-effective item to include in the NDP’s platform.

Maria Walsh, Surrey

Editor’s note: Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has also promised, if elected, to make any future COVID-19 vaccine available at no charge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Trudeau has confirmed that once developed and approved, a COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Canadians.

