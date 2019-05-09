Letters: ‘Flaws in every government’

Editor, The News:

I would like to see an end to negative campaigning.

Why would any intelligent person vote for a party who badmouths the other parties?

I want a party that can sell me on what it can do for me and my community.

I have no respect for a party that points out the negatives of others. There are flaws in every government. None of them are perfect.

The worst ones are those that act like gossipy high-schoolers. Those politicians need to grow up. Address the issues and give positive, productive ways to deal with them.

Those are the leaders I want.

Nina Fowell

Maple Ridge

‘Trains of the future’

Editor, The News:

The trains were travelling much slower than usual last Sunday, and the noise was much less than usual.

It seems that slower travel, especially in urban areas, would also be safer, as well as much quieter.

Why can’t trains use their whistles for short blasts in danger areas instead of the long and continuous blasts they frequently use?

Isn’t it time trains were encouraged to begin the change to all-electric from diesel-electric?

There are many countries that successfully run entirely on overhead electric rail.

Certainly that would reduce pollution, as well as noise

And that is the future.

Romah Balabanov

Maple Ridge