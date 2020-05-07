LETTERS: First-class care from start to finish at PAH

Editor:

I recently went to the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital for a non-coronavirus personal health emergency.

Prior to the visit, I had a virtual phone appointment with my family doctor and was directed to the hospital for tests.

The next day I was in so much pain that I admitted myself to the ER and received more tests and, eventually, the diagnosis.

The care I received from everyone – beginning with my family doctor, the virus-symptom checkers at PAH, the X-ray radiologist, triage and emergency nurses, CT-scan technicians, ER doctors and all the other health care professionals – was absolutely first class.

Everyone I interacted with was so thoughtful and caring.

We should all reflect at this difficult time and be so thankful that we have a world-class health care facility like PAH that we can access right here in our community.

Simon Osborne, Surrey

