LETTERS: Fed up with inconsiderate drivers

Editor:

I’m fed up with stupid, inconsiderate, dangerous drivers.

There’s a stretch of Crescent Road between King George Boulevard and 142A Street, where the speed limit drops from 50 km/h to 30 km/h, but many drivers either don’t know or don’t care.

The slowest vehicles drive at 50-60 km/h, and the faster ones go 90 km/h – triple the limit!

I have been tailgated and honked at for doing only 40. Some idiots have actually passed me – over a double-solid line, and some of them have given me a middle-finger salute as they roar past me.

I have learned that many of my neighbours have had similar experiences. One of them was hit in the crosswalk not long ago.

I call upon the RCMP to set up speed enforcement in the area at least once a week at different times of the day and night. Mayor McCallum, are you listening? They will generate a fortune in fines, and they might even save a few lives.

Jerry Steinberg, Surrey

Peace Arch News