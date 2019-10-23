LETTERS: Faith in humanity restored

Editor:

Reading your article about the distinguished and inspiring career of Winston Sayson has restored my faith in humanity.

Here is a lawyer who takes a holistic approach to his practice, and ‘does law differently.’ Assisting victims of crime on the journey of healing is an essential element of justice that is often overlooked, as we tend to focus on courtroom drama and punishing offenders.

The truth is that law is a healing profession — a lawyer’s work is to help heal relationships. Bringing compassion and empathy into the role of Crown prosecutor, Mr. Sayson has set a new benchmark for the practice of law in our community.

Pixie Hobby, South Surrey