LETTERS: Excluding non-residents from waterfront ‘discriminatory’

Re: Council rejects resident-only parking for waterfront, April 22

I was appalled that Couns. David Chesney and Scott Kristjanson supported a motion to restrict waterfront parking access to White Rock residents only as a health and safety measure to address the number of people enjoying the outdoors at and near the beach and waterfront area.

I walk along the pier and promenade several times per week at different times of the day and have seldom witnessed any walkers eating or drinking, much less dropping garbage. If there is a garbage problem, there are several possible solutions for council to consider, including blocking off the picnic areas, public education, the installation of more garbage cans with more frequent pickup, and using some city bylaw officers to remind people of their responsibilities and issue fines, if required.

If there is social-distance problem, then more frequent patrols by bylaw and RCMP officers might be part of the solution as well. As far as I can see, the beach promenade and pier areas have not been identified as a source of any COVID-19 outbreaks.

It is discriminatory to many City of Surrey residents and other Greater Vancouver residents who want to enjoy the outside waterfront areas. How would White Rock council respond if the City of Surrey issued parking passes to its residents only, so that White Rock residents would be prevented from using the parks, fitness centers, and swimming pools, etc. in the City of Surrey?

It does not recognize that the waterfront and beach areas and related infrastructure (e.g. pier and roads etc.) located in the beach and waterfront areas have been heavily financed from provincial and federal funding.

This action would significantly limit business opportunities for the establishments along Marine Drive.

I would suggest that council create an advisory committee composed of experts in the related fields to assist in properly addressing the related health, safety and transportation issues. As a transportation consultant for 44 years and now retired I would be glad to assist this committee with my free time.

Bill Lambert, Surrey

