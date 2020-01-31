LETTERS: Even without whistles, trains’ cargo will still lead to sleepless nights

Editor:

Re: Train whistles to be silenced, Jan. 22.

Finally, the train’s whistle has been silenced in White Rock. As long as we all behave ourselves and stay off the tracks the conductor will no longer be required to blast that horn, and if we can ignore the rumbling of the heavy cars carrying U.S. thermal coal, and tanker cars carrying crude oil, chlorine, ammonia and a host of other dangerous cargo, then we may be able to sleep through the night.

Silencing the horn is great, but it seems to me we have a much bigger problem on our hands.

Pat Brealey, Surrey