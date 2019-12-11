LETTERS: Elgin dinner is what Christmas is all about

Editor:

As a widow who lives alone, I had the precious privilege of attending the Christmas dinner at Elgin Park School on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

My thanks and gratitude to the principal, teachers and students who cooked 14 turkeys, with mashed potatoes (my favourite) and all the trimmings for approximately 170 guests.

The student entertainment was awesome! One student who played a piano solo sounded like he was playing at Carnegie Hall. In between the entertainment, the band leader drew tickets for door prizes and they were incredible gifts.

This was the 15th year that Elgin Park School has prepared a Christmas dinner for the community and the Grade 11 and 12 students who were servers (two per table) were incredibly attentive, kind and gracious. One of the servers for my table (a beautiful female Grade 12 student) gave me a big hug before I left.

They also had a photo booth for guests to have their pictures taken with “Santa Claus.”

And as we were leaving, each guest received a bag of goodies, including a container of homemade turkey soup.

This is what Christmas is all about and Elgin Park has made it a happy and memorable one for many seniors like myself. It just does not get any better than this.

Merry Christmas and God Bless each and everyone who participated!

Helen Rae, Surrey