LETTERS: Duty to serve and protect taken seriously

Editor:

I was taught to obey, honour and sustain the law.

I still like to do this. So I share two recent experiences which made me grateful for those who faithfully rush to help when we call 911. Let’s not destroy a system that works, because of a few mavericks who should be dismissed from the force. Let’s support our police system.

During my early morning walk, I saw, across the street, a police car. Two policemen were bending over, carefully caring for a man who lay on the ground, in pain. When the ambulance arrived, the policemen assisted in transferring to man to the ambulance. I walked on, thankful that we had first responders who were efficient and kind.

That afternoon I passed by a car accident. A crowd was gathered. Policemen directed traffic and kept the area clear while the ambulance staff could assess the injured man and get him to the hospital. Again, I was thankful I could go about my business and trust our faithful first responders to care for the injured, and monitor the traffic and gathered onlookers.

It is calculated that one letter regarding an issue represents 1,000 who share the opinion of the writer, but do not get round to writing a letter. I am sure many here in White Rock could share similar stories to mine. Many have called for assistance from our police, have received help, and are grateful for it.

Barbara MacPhee, White Rock

Peace Arch News