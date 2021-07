City has been responsive to requests for help during pandemic

Editor:

Re: City Hall locked up like a fortress at tax time, July 1 letters

There is a drop box outside City Hall. All one has to do is put a cheque and tax slip in an envelope and put it in the box – couldn’t be easier. I, too, am a senior and have no problems whatsoever.

As far as accessing services, I have several times contacted both councillors and City Hall with an immediate helpful response, the most recent was yesterday.

Thank you, White Rock City.

Pauline Chang, White Rock

Peace Arch News