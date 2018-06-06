Letters: Driving safely lax in B.C.

In-depth study needed into attitudes of drivers and authorities responsible for safe operation of vehicles. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

There is a very lax attitude towards driving safely in B.C.

What I find more disturbing is the non-caring attitude of the authorities responsible for traffic safety. Drivers seem to have a anarchistic attitude, anyone can operate a vehicle with no regard to the traffic laws, and they can operate this way as there is very little chance of being reprimanded.

Occasionally, there are radar traps for speed, but infractions are seldom policed. I would like to see someone do an in-depth study into the attitudes of drivers and the authorities who are responsible for the safe operation of vehicles.

Ken Hynes

Maple Ridge