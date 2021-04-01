LETTERS: Drive-thru vaccine process could be simplified with advance steps

Editor: As seniors, my wife and I recently got our COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic

Seniors are given instructions while they wait for their vaccination at the South Surrey Park and Ride clinic. (Aaron Hinks file photo)

As seniors, my wife and I recently got our COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at the South Surrey Park and Ride. We were lucky enough to get one of the limited spots.

While generally a positive experience, I would like to advise others going there, you will have to fill in two forms while in your car.

My advice is to take a clipboard and pen, or board of some kind to rest the forms on.

Also, note that ‘phn’ in this case means personal health number and not phone.

This could be avoided and delays eliminated by emailing these forms with the appointment confirmation.

I filled in the forms for my wife and myself as fast as I could, with resulting errors, but still lagged behind the cars ahead.

I would like to add, staff were all pleasant, despite a downpour, many of them being outside.

Norm Clarke, South Surrey

