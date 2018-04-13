LETTERS: Don’t be quick to judge those experiencing homelessness

Too many are quick to judge those who struggle to live with dignity in the face of homelessness, says letter writer. NEWS BULLETIN file

To the editor,

Re: Approach to social problems isn’t working, Letters, April 5.

Many people seem to equate homelessness with drug addiction and irresponsibility. I’m fortunate to have accommodation I can afford in my senior years. Not everyone is so lucky. There are many people who don’t do drugs and have spent a lifetime being responsible, but who are living on the street, or one cheque away from homelessness through no fault of their own.

It’s really quite amazing how many people feel qualified to judge the innermost thoughts and intentions of others who struggle each day to live with dignity.

Barbara Cooper, Nanaimo

To the editor,

Re: Homeless people protesting with city hall camp-out, March 13.

While the rest of us take for granted that we have the access to the basic human rights and necessities: shelter, food and medical, etc., it’s very unfortunate, especially in this supposedly modern society of 2018, it’s not only an outright sorry sitation but a disgrace. However, it’s only the tip of a much greater problem that will still continue to grow and fester as long as these politicians, bureaucrats and spin doctors continue to give us the usual lip service which fills up all the too-familiar political promises and adds up to zero.

Must there be a homeless person found dead before society finally does wake up to the reality that there is a homeless crisis to which only direct action must be taken by creating an affordable housing fund which can be funded by eliminating all of the waste-of-the-taxpayers’-money subsidizations and the boondoggle white elephant money-pit projects?

I believe that we are truly capable of working together for the overall benefit for our community; however, first we must all free ourselves from our imprisoned mindsets of still continuing to live in the web of lies.

Al Munro, Nanaimo

