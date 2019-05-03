LETTERS: Don’t assume good science has been done

In my opinion the Pro-vaxxers are the ones with a conformation bias

Editor:

Re: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government by Tom Fletcher in the April 12,2019 issue of the Williams Lake Tribune.

I must admit I totally believed in vaccinations, our children got all their shots, I even insisted they get the small pox vaccine which wasn’t normally given. Small pox is the only disease that has been vanquished, measles never was. When I learned one of my kids wasn’t vaccinating their children I was totally blown away. How could they be so stupid? In an effort to get information to convince them of why they were wrong I hit the Internet. It took a while but I slowly came around to their point of view. First of all vaccines have never been tested in a double blind against a placebo trial. The MMR vaccine is the only vaccine that has been tested for safety. The MMR trial information released this winter, that stated the MMR vaccine reduced the incidence of autism was funded by a pharmaceutical company and the research was carried out by a vaccine producing laboratory. Any bias?

In this trial the control subjects had had all their vaccinations except for the MMR.

There is no causal link between vaccines and autism but the studies to check if there is a link are not being done. Scientifically sound, open and unbiased studies must be done. At what point will society be unable to cope with the numbers of autistic people?

The number of people damaged by vaccines isn’t one in a million, in the U.S. billions of dollars are paid out by a tax payer funded vaccine court, vaccine makers have no liability for their products.

The problems created by vaccines are always minimized.

In my opinion the Pro-vaxxers are the ones with a conformation bias, almost all media is for vaccinations and everyone assumes that good science has been done, but it hasn’t.

Peter Grady

Williams Lake

