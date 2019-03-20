LETTERS: Dogs on beach a disaster

Editor:

For several years, I have enjoyed regular visits to White Rock’s promenade and pier. Every visit was unique, with the constant change in ocean and bird life. But my visit last Sunday was a horror show as rampaging dogs roamed the beaches, chasing every bird in sight.

Boundary Bay is a protected area – but apparently not protected from crazed dogs and their ignorant owners. Our city council must reconsider its ill-advised experiment to allow dogs on the beach.

The “pilot” doesn’t begin for another eight months and already the experiment is a disaster.

Paul Griffin, White Rock