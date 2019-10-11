LETTERS: Dog droppings disgust

Editor:

Went for my morning walk on the promenade on day 2 of the dog trial. I saw two large dog droppings that had been left on the promenade grass on West Beach. How disgusting. Council was warned about this many times.

There is no way we will ever get 100 per cent compliance with dog owners collecting their dogs’ feces.

So our precious promenade picnicking area grass will now become a cesspool of dog feces and urination.

How much of this do we have to put up with until council pulls the plug on this ridiculous dog trial?

Alex Galo, White Rock