LETTERS: Distraction posed by police officer was minor

Const. Chantal Sears â€“ dressed to give the impression she is homeless and holding a sign warning that police are watching for distracted drivers â€“ watches for distracted drivers at Johnston Road at Russell Avenue Friday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Editor:

I don’t write letters much anymore. In fact, this is twice in the 12 years I’ve lived here, but the whining about the officer and her “distracting” signage at Johnston and Russell made me get the pen and pad out again.

If this is too distracting for you amid the cacophony of stereos, construction, jaywalkers, panhandlers in the same spots that Const. Sears was standing, you should get your head around what they are trying to do, getting the “I’m more important than you” attitude erased.

Try riding a motorcycle and someone tailgates up to you because they were watching their phone rather than the road, or someone blowing a stop sign – same reason – or getting hit in a crosswalk, again same reason.

I can go on, but my point is this, yes, they can fine drivers, but that won’t do any good until the government takes it seriously, like the drunk-driving laws, and gives out suspensions and large fines.

Until then, if the cops want to share the road like that, good for them, anything the police do that is proactive against this new scourge is fine with me, and with a lot of people I know, also.

Good going, RCMP, and let’s hope you remain in Surrey doing the fine job you always have.

Jakob Reynolds, South Surrey

•••

Some people just have to have something to whine about. If drivers find a police constable standing by the side of the road holding a sign distracting, I suggest they voluntarily give up their driver’s licence and no longer drive.

The roads will be safer without you.

Mike Stewart, White Rock